When I was younger there was an abundance of things to do and enjoy including great places to swim, shop and to visit. But now sadly may of them have been lost over the years as our wonderful city continues to evolve.
Some have been lost because it was too expensive to maintain, while pure economics have played a huge part in the loss of other much-loved facilities. Here are just some of the things you used to be able to do in Portsmouth but now can’t and I very much miss – but what do you miss the most?
1. Things I miss in Portsmouth
So many changes over the years - and so many things to miss! Photo: The News
2. A swim in the Pyramids
It may have looked tired towards the end, but a trip to the Pyramids was also a hit in my childhood where I would easily spend a large portion of the day there with my friends. My own children also loved a visit there and enjoyed the slides. They are now gutted there is nowhere as fun to go and visit for a swim in or around the city. Photo: The News
3. The Cascades Food Court
Like so many in the city the much-lamented loss of the Cascades food court is still one which hurts. Eastern Delights was just one of the eateries on the lower ground floor of the Cascades Centre. I also have many memories of the Christmas lights being switched on down there! Photo: The News
4. Little buses
In my youth I spent so much time on these little buses going to school and college! I used to think they were cute (which is why I miss seeing them) though I don't miss the sight of the bus sailing past me at the bus stop because it was full! Photo: The News
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.