16 gorgeous photos taking you back to Portsmouth 1975

By Steve Deeks
Published 29th Jul 2020, 10:54 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 12:38 BST
We take a look back today of what Portsmouth was like in 1975.

These photos include the old News office and newsagents at Lake Road which I’m sure many of you used to visit, the actor David Niven reading a copy of the Hampshire Telegraph (which was produced by the owners of The News), the Still and West pub, the M275 as it was then and many more.

Do you recognise any of the people and places in these photos?

Make sure you check out Part 1 and Part 2 of our 1975 galleries as well.

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: Memories of the Tricorn | Most haunted places in Portsmouth | Portsmouth in 1970

Parade Hotel in Clarence Parade in October 1975. The News PP1144

1. Memories of Portsmouth

Parade Hotel in Clarence Parade in October 1975. The News PP1144 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Outside the Still and West pub in Bath Square, old Portsmouth in February 1975. The News PP1115

2. Memories of Portsmouth

Outside the Still and West pub in Bath Square, old Portsmouth in February 1975. The News PP1115 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The News city centre office in Lake Road in October 1975. The News PP910

3. Memories of Portsmouth

The News city centre office in Lake Road in October 1975. The News PP910 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Actor David Niven reading the Hampshire Telegraph in June 1975. The News PP961

4. Memories of Portsmouth

Actor David Niven reading the Hampshire Telegraph in June 1975. The News PP961 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice