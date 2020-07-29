16 gorgeous photos taking you back to Portsmouth 1975

These photos include the old News office and newsagents at Lake Road which I’m sure many of you used to visit, the actor David Niven reading a copy of the Hampshire Telegraph (which was produced by the owners of The News), the Still and West pub, the M275 as it was then and many more.
Do you recognise any of the people and places in these photos?
Make sure you check out Part 1 and Part 2 of our 1975 galleries as well.
Parade Hotel in Clarence Parade in October 1975. The News PP1144 Photo: The News archive
Outside the Still and West pub in Bath Square, old Portsmouth in February 1975. The News PP1115 Photo: The News archive
The News city centre office in Lake Road in October 1975. The News PP910 Photo: The News archive
Actor David Niven reading the Hampshire Telegraph in June 1975. The News PP961 Photo: The News archive