16 memorable Portsmouth shops from the 1990s you might have forgotten about

Perhaps you worked in one of these stores, or shopped there in years past?
Take a step back in time and see how Portsmouth shops looked in the 1990s.
1. Portsmouth shops of the 1990s
Gateway, Albert Road Portsmouth around 1994 Picture: 0712-3 Photo: The News archive
2. Portsmouth shops of the 1990s
Tesco, Albert Road Portsmouth around 1994 Picture: 0712-4 Photo: The News archive
3. Portsmouth shops of the 1990s
MJN Jewellers in Palmerston Road in April 1994 Photo: The News archive
4. Portsmouth shops of the 1990s
Confidential Shop, Albert Road Portsmouth 25th January 1994 Picture: C0410-2 Photo: The News archive
