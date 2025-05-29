16 memorable Portsmouth shops from the 1990s you might have forgotten about

By Steve Deeks
Published 29th May 2025, 14:57 BST
Portsmouth’s main streets are always changing and there are so many shops we have loved and lost over the years.

Perhaps you worked in one of these stores, or shopped there in years past?

Take a step back in time and see how Portsmouth shops looked in the 1990s.

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: Portsmouth in 1990 | Portsmouth beer festivals | Portsmouth nights out in 2009

Gateway, Albert Road Portsmouth around 1994 Picture: 0712-3

1. Portsmouth shops of the 1990s

Gateway, Albert Road Portsmouth around 1994 Picture: 0712-3 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Tesco, Albert Road Portsmouth around 1994 Picture: 0712-4

2. Portsmouth shops of the 1990s

Tesco, Albert Road Portsmouth around 1994 Picture: 0712-4 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
MJN Jewellers in Palmerston Road in April 1994

3. Portsmouth shops of the 1990s

MJN Jewellers in Palmerston Road in April 1994 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Confidential Shop, Albert Road Portsmouth 25th January 1994 Picture: C0410-2

4. Portsmouth shops of the 1990s

Confidential Shop, Albert Road Portsmouth 25th January 1994 Picture: C0410-2 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice