16 sensational images taking you back to shaping of modern Portsmouth in 1979

This gallery shows modern Portsmouth beginning to take shape, with the Eastern Road flyover under construction and a great shot of the A3M as well. You will see a colour shot of the vessel Steam Pinnace 199 as she was back then. Built in 1909 by J. Reid of Portsmouth, she is now owned by the National Museum of the Royal Navy and was acquired in 1979.
There was snow on the roads of Portsdown Hill, parascending world records, Prince Charles preparing to dive down to the Mary Rose (sunk in battle in 1545 and raised in 1982) and the launch of Royal Navy ship HMS Ledbury.
