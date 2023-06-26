29 aerial pictures of Portsmouth and surrounding towns and villages taken in 1998
So much has changed in the Portsmouth area over the past 25 years – with these wonderful aerial photos illustrating just how much.
Here we look back at these 29 aerial images of the city and its surrounding towns and villages taken in 1998 showing – among other things – Portsmouth’s Greyhound Stadium in Tipner and the site where the new fire station is being built in Cosham. You can also be reminded of Southsea seafront looked like before the on-going work on the sea defences began.
