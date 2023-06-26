News you can trust since 1877
So much has changed in the Portsmouth area over the past 25 years – with these wonderful aerial photos illustrating just how much.
By Kelly Brown
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:21 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:23 BST

Here we look back at these 29 aerial images of the city and its surrounding towns and villages taken in 1998 showing – among other things – Portsmouth’s Greyhound Stadium in Tipner and the site where the new fire station is being built in Cosham. You can also be reminded of Southsea seafront looked like before the on-going work on the sea defences began.

An aerial view of Portsmouth Ferry Port in 1998.

1. Portsmouth Ferry Port

An aerial view of Portsmouth Ferry Port in 1998. Photo: Contributed

Bere Road, Denmead in 1998.

2. Denmead

Bere Road, Denmead in 1998. Photo: Contributed

An aerial view of South Parade Pier and Canoe Lake in Southsea in 1998.

3. Southsea

An aerial view of South Parade Pier and Canoe Lake in Southsea in 1998. Photo: Contributed

Aerial in Alverstoke, Gosport in 1998.

4. Alverstoke

Aerial in Alverstoke, Gosport in 1998. Photo: Contributed

