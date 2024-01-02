News you can trust since 1877
16 spectacular photos capture life in Portsmouth in 1940s

Some really fabulous historic shots here to enjoy that give a real insight into life at the time of the Second World War.
By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Sep 2021, 16:15 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 12:27 GMT

Included in this great selection are an image of Prince's Theatre in Lake Road after being hit by a bomb during the war, a Fratton Park crowd from the time, train tracks being removed (as the iron was used to build Spitfires and Hurricanes, ship propellers and submarine parts), dockyard workers, evacuees, the home guard, an underground wardens post and an impressive aerial of South Parade Pier.

Across the harbour 1940's. Picture: Ian Wilding collection.

1. Portsmouth in the 1940s

Across the harbour 1940's. Picture: Ian Wilding collection. Photo: The News archive

A Fratton Park crowd in the late 1940s.

2. Portsmouth in the 1940s

A Fratton Park crowd in the late 1940s. Photo: The News archive

Women of Milton in Portsmouth took their message into the streets after the city's second air raid in August 1940. The News Portsmouth PP545

3. Portsmouth in the 1940s

Women of Milton in Portsmouth took their message into the streets after the city's second air raid in August 1940. The News Portsmouth PP545 Photo: The News archive

Portsmouth Dockyard workers repairing oil fuel trucks, 1940's. The News PEN 762

4. Portsmouth in the 1940s

Portsmouth Dockyard workers repairing oil fuel trucks, 1940's. The News PEN 762 Photo: The News archive

