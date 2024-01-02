16 spectacular photos capture life in Portsmouth in 1940s
Included in this great selection are an image of Prince's Theatre in Lake Road after being hit by a bomb during the war, a Fratton Park crowd from the time, train tracks being removed (as the iron was used to build Spitfires and Hurricanes, ship propellers and submarine parts), dockyard workers, evacuees, the home guard, an underground wardens post and an impressive aerial of South Parade Pier.
