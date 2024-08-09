16 wonderful retro photos capturing Southsea Castle through the years

By Steve Deeks
Published 2nd Feb 2021, 18:18 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 18:15 GMT
With it being one of the most attractive and historical landmarks on the South Coast, we thought you’d like to see a few images of the castle from over the years.

Southsea Castle was one in a series of forts constructed for King Henry VIII.

The castle was built in 1544, as there were fears of a French attack on Portsmouth. It was believed to have been designed by the King himself. Not long after the castle was completed, on 18 July 1545, the French approached Portsmouth after landing on the Isle of Wight.

Henry VIII sent out his fleet and was at Southsea Castle for the Battle of the Solent. Sadly his much-loved flagship The Mary Rose sank during the battle.

Southsea Castle from the past. But what was the year?Picture: Paul Costen collection

1. Southsea Castle from the past

Southsea Castle from the past. But what was the year?Picture: Paul Costen collection Photo: The News archive

Southsea Castle 32 pounder on iron garrison carriage. March 1973

2. Southsea Castle from the past

Southsea Castle 32 pounder on iron garrison carriage. March 1973 Photo: The News archive

The floral clock, Southsea Castle 22nd July 1992

3. Southsea Castle from the past

The floral clock, Southsea Castle 22nd July 1992 Photo: The News archive

Southsea Castle March 1980

4. Southsea Castle from the past

Southsea Castle March 1980 Photo: The News archive

