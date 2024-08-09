16 wonderful retro photos capturing Southsea Castle through the years

Southsea Castle was one in a series of forts constructed for King Henry VIII.

The castle was built in 1544, as there were fears of a French attack on Portsmouth. It was believed to have been designed by the King himself. Not long after the castle was completed, on 18 July 1545, the French approached Portsmouth after landing on the Isle of Wight.

Henry VIII sent out his fleet and was at Southsea Castle for the Battle of the Solent. Sadly his much-loved flagship The Mary Rose sank during the battle.

