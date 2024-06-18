The ninth HMS Vanguard was the last and largest of Britain’s battleships and was commissioned in 1946.
She was 813ft length overall and 42,300 tons and built for the Royal Navy during the Second World War. One of her main roles was being the Royal Yacht during the royal family’s tour of South Africa in 1947.
She was broken up at Faslane in 1960 after being run aground at Portsmouth when she was on her way to the breakers yard.
She was never tested in combat, technology moved on and sadly there were severe budgetary constraints at the time she entered service, shortening her operational life.
MORE RETRO PHOTOS: HMS Vernon | HMS Hermes | The history of Whale Island
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.