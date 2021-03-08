17 memorable images of Portsmouth to take you back

You will see dockyard workers leaving at the end of a busy day, horses taking a dip in the sea to cool off at Southsea seafront, a past South Parade Pier with beachgoers enjoying the coast and The George Hotel, at Old Portsmouth, where Nelson had his last breakfast before the Battle of Trafalgar.
Osborne Road, Southsea late 1950's. Picture: costen.co.uk Photo: The News archive
Workers leaving for the day at Portsmouth Dockyard's Unicorn Gate about 1910. Picture: costen.co.uk Photo: The News archive
The Camber Dock taken from the top of the cathedral bell tower circa 1930. Picture: costen.co.uk Photo: The News archive
The scene in New Road East, Copnor, Portsmouth, after an air raid in October 1940 Photo: The News archive
