17 memorable images of Portsmouth to take you back

By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Mar 2021, 17:09 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 17:59 BST
We have put together a collection of images from the area that are rarely seen. Many date back to the turn of the century. Hopefully you will enjoy looking though them.

You will see dockyard workers leaving at the end of a busy day, horses taking a dip in the sea to cool off at Southsea seafront, a past South Parade Pier with beachgoers enjoying the coast and The George Hotel, at Old Portsmouth, where Nelson had his last breakfast before the Battle of Trafalgar.

Osborne Road, Southsea late 1950's. Picture: costen.co.uk

Osborne Road, Southsea late 1950's. Picture: costen.co.uk Photo: The News archive

Workers leaving for the day at Portsmouth Dockyard's Unicorn Gate about 1910. Picture: costen.co.uk

Workers leaving for the day at Portsmouth Dockyard's Unicorn Gate about 1910. Picture: costen.co.uk Photo: The News archive

The Camber Dock taken from the top of the cathedral bell tower circa 1930. Picture: costen.co.uk

The Camber Dock taken from the top of the cathedral bell tower circa 1930. Picture: costen.co.uk Photo: The News archive

The scene in New Road East, Copnor, Portsmouth, after an air raid in October 1940

The scene in New Road East, Copnor, Portsmouth, after an air raid in October 1940 Photo: The News archive

