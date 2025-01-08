17 memorable photos showing the 1963 Big Freeze in Portsmouth

By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Sep 2020, 17:26 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 11:10 GMT
The big freeze started in December and carried on through January and February, before ending in early March.

It began with a cold easterly wind reaching the UK on December 22, as an anticyclone formed over Scandinavia and cold continental winds blew in from Russia.

The winter of 1962–63 was one of the coldest on record in the UK and led to huge snowfall and disruption on the south coast, including in Portsmouth.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth snow: Hour-by-hour forecast as light snow falls in city

Temperatures plummeted and the long bitterly cold spell caused lakes, rivers and even sea water to freeze in some harbours as it all turned to thick ice.

The winter freeze ended at the start of March when a mild south-westerly flow of air eventually reached the British Isles.

Here are some images from our area to illustrate just how bitterly cold it was.

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: Southsea’s iconic clock tower | Portsmouth pubs since 2000 | Portsmouth in 1987

Join our new Portsmouth Retro Facebook group to find more fascinating photos and memories from Portsmouth’s past.

North Street, Chichester in the snow. Milk had to be delivered by tractor.

1. The Big freeze of 1962 and 1963

North Street, Chichester in the snow. Milk had to be delivered by tractor. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
SRN2 Hovercraft over an ice pack in Wooton Creek, Isle of Wight in January 1963.

2. The Big freeze of 1962 and 1963

SRN2 Hovercraft over an ice pack in Wooton Creek, Isle of Wight in January 1963. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Ice-bound Portsmouth Harbour during the big freeze of 1963

3. The Big freeze of 1962 and 1963

Ice-bound Portsmouth Harbour during the big freeze of 1963 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Wendy Stacey clearing snow in Fawcett Road, Southsea, during the winter of 1963

4. The Big freeze of 1962 and 1963

Wendy Stacey clearing snow in Fawcett Road, Southsea, during the winter of 1963 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthRussiaSouthseaFacebook
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice