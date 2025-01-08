17 memorable photos showing the 1963 Big Freeze in Portsmouth

It began with a cold easterly wind reaching the UK on December 22, as an anticyclone formed over Scandinavia and cold continental winds blew in from Russia.

The winter of 1962–63 was one of the coldest on record in the UK and led to huge snowfall and disruption on the south coast, including in Portsmouth.

Temperatures plummeted and the long bitterly cold spell caused lakes, rivers and even sea water to freeze in some harbours as it all turned to thick ice.

The winter freeze ended at the start of March when a mild south-westerly flow of air eventually reached the British Isles.

Here are some images from our area to illustrate just how bitterly cold it was.

Join our new Portsmouth Retro Facebook group to find more fascinating photos and memories from Portsmouth’s past.

1 . The Big freeze of 1962 and 1963 North Street, Chichester in the snow. Milk had to be delivered by tractor. Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

2 . The Big freeze of 1962 and 1963 SRN2 Hovercraft over an ice pack in Wooton Creek, Isle of Wight in January 1963. Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

3 . The Big freeze of 1962 and 1963 Ice-bound Portsmouth Harbour during the big freeze of 1963 Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

4 . The Big freeze of 1962 and 1963 Wendy Stacey clearing snow in Fawcett Road, Southsea, during the winter of 1963 Photo: The News archive Photo Sales