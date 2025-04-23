17 memorable pictures of Eastney from over the years

By Steve Deeks
Published 4th Jul 2020, 16:58 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 15:23 BST
We hope you’ll enjoy looking back at some more of these photos that span from 1912 to 1977.

This selection of a variety of images is sure to evoke some memories for a few of you who may have lived or worked in Eastney over the years.

Maybe you or a member of your family features in one?

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: History of Eastern Road | Eastney Part 1 | Portsdown Hill

Old Lloyds bank. Not the wild west but perhaps wild east. A bank teller loads cash from the bank on the corner of Glasgow Road, Eastney.

1. Memories of Eastney Portsmouth

Old Lloyds bank. Not the wild west but perhaps wild east. A bank teller loads cash from the bank on the corner of Glasgow Road, Eastney. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Taken 21st Oct 1971. Jon Pertwee pictured at Fraser Gunnery Range at Eastney where the BBC were filming Dr Who, The Sea Devils. Pictured with him L-R: Ordnance electrical mechanic Stephen Scholes from Leeds, control electrical mechanic Gerald Taylor from Wolverhampton (who were acting as extras in the filming), and David King from Chichester House, West Leigh is pictured taking a photo. Picture: The News 715097-2

2. Memories of Eastney Portsmouth

Taken 21st Oct 1971. Jon Pertwee pictured at Fraser Gunnery Range at Eastney where the BBC were filming Dr Who, The Sea Devils. Pictured with him L-R: Ordnance electrical mechanic Stephen Scholes from Leeds, control electrical mechanic Gerald Taylor from Wolverhampton (who were acting as extras in the filming), and David King from Chichester House, West Leigh is pictured taking a photo. Picture: The News 715097-2 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The seashell wall at the back of The Eastney Tavern, Eastney, in the 1920's or 1930's.

3. Memories of Eastney Portsmouth

The seashell wall at the back of The Eastney Tavern, Eastney, in the 1920's or 1930's. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The Eastney Tavern at the junction of Cromwell Road and St George's Road, Southsea.

4. Memories of Eastney Portsmouth

The Eastney Tavern at the junction of Cromwell Road and St George's Road, Southsea. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:EastneyPortsdown Hill
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice