17 nightclubs you loved going to in Portsmouth that are no longer around

Popworld closed its doors at the weekend – leaving behind many happy memories for revellers. The King Henry I Street venue will be rebranded as a Sugar Shack to soften the blow for punters, though.
Following Popworld’s run in the city coming to an end, we decided to look at other beloved nightlife spots that have sadly left the city. From Joanna’s to Ritzy, plenty of iconic venues have now closed down.
However fortunately our memories of them – and photos captured inside them – live on.
MORE RETRO: This is what a night out in Southsea looked like in the 00s | What a night at Route 66 looked like in the 00s
Have a look through our gallery below and see how many you can remember.