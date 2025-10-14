17 nightclubs you loved going to in Portsmouth that are no longer around

Popworld closed its doors at the weekend – leaving behind many happy memories for revellers. The King Henry I Street venue will be rebranded as a Sugar Shack to soften the blow for punters, though.

Following Popworld’s run in the city coming to an end, we decided to look at other beloved nightlife spots that have sadly left the city. From Joanna’s to Ritzy, plenty of iconic venues have now closed down.

However fortunately our memories of them – and photos captured inside them – live on.

Have a look through our gallery below and see how many you can remember.

Popworld closed its doors at the weekend after being a popular venue for many years. While the King Henry I Street club has now closed there is some good news with it set to reopen as Sugar Shack, understood to be another club.

Babylon This club was in King Henry I from the mid-00s until it was replaced by Popworld in the 2010s. It was a 90s themed and was known for playing classic cheesy tunes from that decade.

Martha's While it may be a Taco Bell now, there is still much love for Martha's and many people want to see it make a comeback to Portsmouth.