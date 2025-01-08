17 photos from Portsmouth 1984 - including when Fratton Park was rocking for Southampton match

By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Jan 2021, 12:04 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 11:34 GMT
Perhaps you were at the match against Southampton? Maybe you used to own a shop on one of these roads? Were you in the crowd when the Queen Mother visited the D-Day Museum in June 1984?

Included in this selection are Fratton Park, Albert Road, Fawcett Road, Fratton Road, Winter Road, Commercial Road, The Pier Hotel, a great aerial of Southsea seafront, the Queen Mother’s visit, HMS Manchester and HMS Vernon with the Royal Band.

MORE RETRO: 13 interesting images showing what Portsmouth looked like 100 years ago | Rare and interesting images of Portsmouth & Southsea railway station and Station Street

Fans in the terraces watching a Portsmouth v Southampton match at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, UK, 30th January 1984. (Photo by Reg Lancaster/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Fans in the terraces watching a Portsmouth v Southampton match at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, UK, 30th January 1984. (Photo by Reg Lancaster/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

Albert Road Portsmouth around 1984. Picture: The News 2698-1

Albert Road Portsmouth around 1984. Picture: The News 2698-1 Photo: The News archive

A classic image of Pound's scrapyard at Tipner, Portsmouth, in December December 1984

A classic image of Pound's scrapyard at Tipner, Portsmouth, in December December 1984 Photo: The News archive

HMS Fearless arrives in Portsmouth Harbour after returning from Lebanon in 1984. The News PP4727

HMS Fearless arrives in Portsmouth Harbour after returning from Lebanon in 1984. The News PP4727 Photo: The News archive

