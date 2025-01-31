17 retro photos from St Mary's Church over the years

St Mary’s Church, Fratton, the parish church of Portsea, is a hub of community activity, as these pictures from our archives show.
Copies of any images from The News can be purchased by calling 0330 403 0033 or by emailing [email protected]
1 / 5
St Mary’s Church, Fratton, the parish church of Portsea, is a hub of community activity, as these pictures from our archives show.
Copies of any images from The News can be purchased by calling 0330 403 0033 or by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.