Can you remember the Toyzone store in Gunwharf Quays?
Can you remember the Toyzone store in Gunwharf Quays?

17 shops and restaurants in Portsmouth that have opened and closed at Gunwharf Quays in the last two decades

GUNWHARF Quays is one of Portsmouth’s premier destinations.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 5:57 pm

The mecca for shopping, dining and entertainment is a highlight of any trip to the city.

But it has changed a lot over the years, with many beloved shops and restaurants waving goodbye to the outlet centre.

To mark the shopping centre’s 20th anniversary, we took a dive back into The News archives to find pictures of these lost Gunwharf Quays businesses over the years.

Which shops, restaurants or bars do you miss the most?

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: Southsea piers | A night at Tiger Tiger | Southsea in the 00s

The News is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news and information online.

1. Water Margin

Can you remember the Water Margin? The Chinese restaurant was a fixture at Gunwharf Quays for years!

Photo: Michael Scaddan

Photo Sales

2. Starbucks

Starbucks Coffee shop in Gunwharf Quays in 2011.

Photo: Allan Hutchings

Photo Sales

3. Jongleurs

Can you remember the Jongleurs night club?

Photo: Steve Reid

Photo Sales

4. Bar Risa

Did you ever pay a visit to Bar Risa at Gunwharf Quays?

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
PortsmouthGunwharf QuaysSouthsea
Next Page
Page 1 of 7