18 astonishingly awesome throwback photos capturing wonderful Gosport life from yesteryear

Perhaps you remember some of these places or events from the past?
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Sep 2021, 16:56 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 14:58 GMT

Some of the images in this selection include Gosport Carnival in 1994 and 1995, Royal Navy Bomb Disposal about to deal with a torpedo found in the Solent in 1993 and behind the bar at Anglesey Hotel, Alverstoke, Gosport also in 1993.

Swimming sabateurs overturn the Rose and Crown polystyrene raft, at the charity raft races at Hardway, Gosport in 1995. The News PP5164

1958 d-type Jaguar replica owner Eric Ansell with Gosporteers rally chairman Pat Doran and carnival queen Clair Lee at Stokes Bay for the Gosport Carnival in 1995. The News PP5609

Christening their new £135,000 fire engine are firefighter Eddie Taylor (left) and sub officer Terry Goodard at the Forton Road station in Gosport, 1995. The News PP5742

Fire-fighters from Gosport fire station, dousing the burnt five hectares of peat gorselands at Browndown Range in May 1995. The News PP5540

