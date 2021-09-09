Boaters and parasols were the order of the day in this picture of sun-seekers on Clarence Pier, Southsea, about 1910.
28 stunning old images capture Clarence Pier going back to 1860

Here is a wonderful collection of photos from the olden days showing life on and around Clarence Pier in Southsea.

By Deborah Croker
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 2:39 pm

Some of the photos go as far back as 1860 and feature the popular funfair rides, as well as people taking a stroll along the pier.

All of these photos have been sourced from The News’ archives and show how the pier changed over the course of about 100 years, between the mid 19th and 20th centuries.

1. Clarence Pier at Southsea

Clarence Pier c 1928, view from a departing boat

Photo: The News archive

2. Clarence Pier Southsea

Looking across Southsea Common from Clarence Pier. Fantastic crowds walking along Pier Road in the 1920's.

Photo: The News archive

3. Clarence Pier Southsea

Dressed for summer. Row boats for hire and gentlemen taking their girls dressed in white for a row alongside Clarence Pier.

Photo: The News archive

4. Clarence Pier at Southsea

Deckchair man at Clarence pier c 1930. A deckchair attendant collects money while a steamer collects passengers for a leisurely Solent trip from the old pier.

Photo: The News archive

