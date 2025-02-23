18 delightful photos to take you back to Fareham in 1993

By Steve Deeks
Published 22nd Jun 2020, 17:47 BST
Updated 23rd Feb 2025, 17:47 BST
Take a trip down memory lane and see if you feature in any of the images.

After glimpses of what Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville in 1993, it is Fareham’s turn to see how it has changed over the years.

Weapons Engineering Mechanics from HMS Collingwood take charge with a charity bed push from Wykeham day Hospital to Fareham, 1993. The News PP5532

1. Fareham in 1993

Sea scout Jonathan Coupe takes the strain on the oars as he gives a guided trip around Fareham Creek in July 1993. The News PP4065

2. Fareham in 1993

The Mayor of Fareham Dorrine Burton-Jenkins, loeft, and the Mayoress Megan Chapman with Uplands Primary School pupil Katie Gardner launching the Save-a-can initiative in May 1993. The News PP134

3. Fareham in 1993

Labourer Mark Jackson from Funtington carries bricks to the team restoring the old Home Farm buildings at Cams Hall, Fareham in January 1993. The News PP116

4. Fareham in 1993

