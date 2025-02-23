18 delightful photos to take you back to Fareham in 1993

If you’ve spotted yourself in one of the images and you’d like to purchase it, please call our Photosales department. Telephone: 0330 403 0033 or Email: [email protected] or order through the website at Portsmouth.co.uk, scroll right to the bottom of the home page and choose Buy a photo.
1. Fareham in 1993
Weapons Engineering Mechanics from HMS Collingwood take charge with a charity bed push from Wykeham day Hospital to Fareham, 1993. The News PP5532 Photo: The News archive
2. Fareham in 1993
Sea scout Jonathan Coupe takes the strain on the oars as he gives a guided trip around Fareham Creek in July 1993. The News PP4065 Photo: The News archive
3. Fareham in 1993
The Mayor of Fareham Dorrine Burton-Jenkins, loeft, and the Mayoress Megan Chapman with Uplands Primary School pupil Katie Gardner launching the Save-a-can initiative in May 1993. The News PP134 Photo: The News archive
4. Fareham in 1993
Labourer Mark Jackson from Funtington carries bricks to the team restoring the old Home Farm buildings at Cams Hall, Fareham in January 1993. The News PP116 Photo: The News archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.