18 exclusive and wonderful pictures of pre-war Portsmouth and surrounding areas

Included in this selection you will see a fabulous image of Cory’s Wharf, at the Quay, Fareham, a Waterlooville fire engine in a parade for the 1935 Silver Jubilee of George V and Havant Town Mill as it was in 1933 – it has since been replaced by the Havant bypass.
There is also The Savoy Cinema in West Street, Fareham in the 1930s, Camping at Hayling Island is 1932 and flooding in College Street, Petersfield back in 1931.
1. Before and at the start of World War II
Childrens Sands, Hayling pre 1933. Hayling Island seafront, a sandy beach, before the pebbles replaced the sand. Photo: The News archive
2. Before and at the start of World War II
1936 Gosport ferriesIn 1936 people boarding and alighting the Gosport Ferries. Picture: Courtesy of Sid Greeman. Photo: The News archive
3. Before and at the start of World War II
13th November 1935: Some of the kitchen ladies of Hayling Island playing their kitchen utensils as percussion. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive
4. Before and at the start of World War II
Corys Wharf, at the Quay, Fareham. My grandparents and family lived there. Thechap in the suit is Frank Smith's grandfather, Frederick Hubbard. This photo is circa 1931. Note the price of fuel at 1/3d per gallon says Frank Smith who posted this lovely image Photo: The News archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.