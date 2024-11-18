18 exclusive photos of a special year in Portsmouth in 1986

By Steve Deeks
Published 16th Apr 2021, 16:12 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 11:12 GMT
1986 was an interesting year in Portsmouth with several Royal visits.

Prince Charles was here taking a look over HMS Mary Rose, HRH Queen Elizabeth was on a walkabout in Guildhall Square, the Queen Mother was visiting HMS Ark Royal and Princess Diana was in Fratton opening a community building and visiting the Sea Life Centre on the seafront.

In this selection you will also see police on the pitch at Fratton Park, a drilling rig in Portsmouth harbour, the old playground in the centre of Leigh Park, the ARC Cinema in Commercial Road showing Back to the Future and Teen Wolf and the Odeon Cinema on London Road, North End showing Labyrinth, Big Trouble in Little China and Critters that will take you back!

USS IOWA arrives in Portsmouth in 1986. In the summer of 1986 the battleship USS Iowa arrives in Portsmouth to to tumultuous welcome. Picture: Doug Barlow collection.

Police dealing with disturbances at Fratton Park in September 1986. The News PP1090

Queen Mother on a visit to HMS Ark Royal in December 1986. The News PP1585

The Odeon cinema on London Road, North End, Portsmouth 1986. The News PP4884

