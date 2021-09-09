1958 d-type Jaguar replica owner Eric Ansell with Gosporteers rally chairman Pat Doran and carnival queen Clair Lee at Stokes Bay for the Gosport Carnival in 1995. The News PP5609
18 photos capture life in Gosport in years gone

Perhaps you remember some of these places or events from the past?

By Deborah Croker
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 4:56 pm

Some of the images in this selection include Gosport Carnival in 1994 and 1995, Royal Navy Bomb Disposal about to deal with a torpedo found in the Solent in 1993 and behind the bar at Anglesey Hotel, Alverstoke, Gosport also in 1993.

Christening their new £135,000 fire engine are firefighter Eddie Taylor (left) and sub officer Terry Goodard at the Forton Road station in Gosport, 1995. The News PP5742

Fire-fighters from Gosport fire station, dousing the burnt five hectares of peat gorselands at Browndown Range in May 1995. The News PP5540

The shell warheads found at Bemisters Lane car park at Gosport, being cleared by the bomb disposal team in 1993. The News PP5542

Environmental health service manager David Brown from Gosport Borough Council at Cym id, whey they recieved a Heart Beat award, 1995. The News PP5559

