18 photos capture what life looked like in 1986 in Portsmouth and Southsea

Prince Charles was here taking a look over HMS Mary Rose, HRH Queen Elizabeth was on a walkabout in Guildhall Square, the Queen Mother was visiting HMS Ark Royal and Princess Diana was in Fratton opening a community building and visiting the Sea Life Centre on the seafront.

In this selection you will also see police on the pitch at Fratton Park, a drilling rig in Portsmouth harbour, the old playground in the centre of Leigh Park, the ARC Cinema in Commercial Road showing Back to the Future and Teen Wolf and the Odeon Cinema on London Road, North End showing Labyrinth, Big Trouble in Little China and Critters that will take you back!