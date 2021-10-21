18 photos capture what life looked like in 1986 in Portsmouth and Southsea

Police dealing with disturbances at Fratton Park in September 1986. The News PP1090
1986 was an interesting year in Portsmouth with several Royal visits.

Prince Charles was here taking a look over HMS Mary Rose, HRH Queen Elizabeth was on a walkabout in Guildhall Square, the Queen Mother was visiting HMS Ark Royal and Princess Diana was in Fratton opening a community building and visiting the Sea Life Centre on the seafront.

In this selection you will also see police on the pitch at Fratton Park, a drilling rig in Portsmouth harbour, the old playground in the centre of Leigh Park, the ARC Cinema in Commercial Road showing Back to the Future and Teen Wolf and the Odeon Cinema on London Road, North End showing Labyrinth, Big Trouble in Little China and Critters that will take you back!

Queen Mother on a visit to HMS Ark Royal in December 1986. The News PP1585

USS IOWA arrives in Portsmouth in 1986. In the summer of 1986 the battleship USS Iowa arrives in Portsmouth to to tumultuous welcome. Picture: Doug Barlow collection.

The Odeon cinema on London Road, North End, Portsmouth 1986. The News PP4884

Children press forward to greet the Queen on her walkabout in Portsmouth, 1986. The News PP5122

