18 unique photos showing what Portsmouth looked like 70 years ago

Judging by the photos in today’s gallery, the pace of life was certainly slower but you can still see how much has changed over the years.
This collection, from The News’ archives, includes a beauty contest at the seafront, HMS Victorious leaving Portsmouth with her new flight deck, and exceptional young cadets at HMS Vernon.
1. Images from our local area 70 years ago
London Road, North End circa 1950. The epitome of an English high street with dozens of individual shops. Photo: The News archive
2. Memories from our area 70 years ago
'Miss Southsea Contest'. Beauty contests were extremely popular in the 1950's and 1960's, this one was took part on South Parade Pier. The News 957-5 Photo: The News archive
3. Memories from our area 70 years ago
HMS Victorious leaves Portsmouth Harbour some time after 1950, as she has the angled flight deck that was fitted between 1950 and 1958. Photo: The News archive
4. Memories from our area 70 years ago
Bob Davis's dad who was a green grocer and Bob looking proud, taken on the corner of Portsmouth Road outside what was then Bennetts Paper shop, the horses name was Joey. Dad looked very smart with a white shirt and tie, with his money bag, I was eight which means this photograph was taken in 1950 says Bob. Photo: The News archive
