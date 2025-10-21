An aerial view of Portsmouth

19 exclusive retro photos dropping you back to Old Portsmouth

By Steve Deeks
Published 21st Oct 2025, 14:32 BST
Take a step back in time to a very Old Portsmouth. Perhaps you live or work in one of the buildings featured and know something of the history of the area?

The images in the gallery date back as far as the 1800s.

You will see the flooding over the years, the chain ferry and a very old King James Gate - c1850.

Vosper's Broad Street yard in 1951. Picture: Courtesy of Mark Barrett

1. Broad Street from the past

Vosper's Broad Street yard in 1951. Picture: Courtesy of Mark Barrett

Landing stage for the chain ferry at the end of Broad Street, Old Portsmouth. Undated

2. Broad Street from the past

Landing stage for the chain ferry at the end of Broad Street, Old Portsmouth. Undated

King James Gate - c1850, Broad Street

3. Broad Street from the past

King James Gate - c1850, Broad Street

In the snow. Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, 1910

4. Broad Street from the past

In the snow. Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, 1910

