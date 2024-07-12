19 glorious memories of Hilsea Lido to make you dream of a hot summer’s day

By Steve Deeks
Published 10th Aug 2019, 13:24 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 10:45 BST
You know the drill. It’s a hot summer’s day, and there’s nowhere better to cool off than at Hilsea Lido.

The popular splash pool has been one of Portsmouth’s top community facilities since 1935, with thousands of visitors enjoying the pool, sunbathing room and Blue Lagoon bar over the years.

Here are some of our favourite photos from The News’ archives to get you feeling nostalgic.

Looks like fun! Children enjoying the splash pool in August 1973

1. Hilsea Lido

Looks like fun! Children enjoying the splash pool in August 1973 Photo: The News

There was hardly any room to move in the children's pool in June 1986 - the main pool was out of use.

2. Hilsea Lido

There was hardly any room to move in the children's pool in June 1986 - the main pool was out of use. Photo: The News

Locked out! Ricky Worsfold and Laura Barley behind the bars of the lido plash pool which was closed because of a pump breakdown in July 1995.

3. Hilsea Lido

Locked out! Ricky Worsfold and Laura Barley behind the bars of the lido plash pool which was closed because of a pump breakdown in July 1995. Photo: The News

Sorry! A swimmer is pushed into the water in July 1995, as the lido celebrated its 60th anniversary.

4. Hilsea Lido

Sorry! A swimmer is pushed into the water in July 1995, as the lido celebrated its 60th anniversary. Photo: The News

