News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Gunwharf 16th January 2001. View of the Gunwharf developement, taken from the site Marketing Office. Picture: Ian Hargreaves 010262-5Gunwharf 16th January 2001. View of the Gunwharf developement, taken from the site Marketing Office. Picture: Ian Hargreaves 010262-5
Gunwharf 16th January 2001. View of the Gunwharf developement, taken from the site Marketing Office. Picture: Ian Hargreaves 010262-5

19 photos showing how Gunwharf Quays was built on HMS Vernon site in Portsmouth

This is how it all began at Gunwharf Quays – one of the Portsmouth area’s most popular shopping centres.
By Tom Morton
Published 13th Oct 2020, 15:51 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 10:02 BST

Thousands of people visit the popular centre every week for its shops, eateries, cinema, bowling alley and bars - but do you remember when it was first built?

For years the Royal Navy had used the site as the torpedo training school HMS Vernon until it was closed in 1986.

A decade later Portsmouth City Council approved the planning application for the new Gunwharf development and construction work began in 1998.

Three years later in February 2001 the shopping centre opened its doors to the public to the first time.

Now its owners have announced a £45m investment programme to improve it - including solar panels, new walkways and lighting - which will help to ensure its popularity with visitors remains.

FOR THE FULL STORY READ: £45m investment at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth announced

We have had a look in the archive and found some photos of the construction – what do you remember?

Undefined: H3
Gunwharf Quays being developed in 1999

1. Gunwharf Quays construction

Gunwharf Quays being developed in 1999 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Vernon pool, a view from the upper penthouse level of Blake House, looking towards the commercial development in Gunwharf Quays, Old Portsmoouth. Picture: Michael Scaddan. 011686-0086

2. Gunwharf Quays construction

Vernon pool, a view from the upper penthouse level of Blake House, looking towards the commercial development in Gunwharf Quays, Old Portsmoouth. Picture: Michael Scaddan. 011686-0086 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
23rd January 2001. Road signs point the way to the Gunwharf Quays development. Picture: Allan Hutchings 010395-1

3. Gunwharf Quays construction

23rd January 2001. Road signs point the way to the Gunwharf Quays development. Picture: Allan Hutchings 010395-1 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Construction workers work on the lower underground car parking level at Gunwharf Quays in 1999. Picture: The News 992549-2

4. Gunwharf Quays construction

Construction workers work on the lower underground car parking level at Gunwharf Quays in 1999. Picture: The News 992549-2 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:PortsmouthGunwharf QuaysRoyal NavyPortsmouth City Council