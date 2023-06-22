19 photos showing how Gunwharf Quays was built on HMS Vernon site in Portsmouth
Thousands of people visit the popular centre every week for its shops, eateries, cinema, bowling alley and bars - but do you remember when it was first built?
For years the Royal Navy had used the site as the torpedo training school HMS Vernon until it was closed in 1986.
A decade later Portsmouth City Council approved the planning application for the new Gunwharf development and construction work began in 1998.
Three years later in February 2001 the shopping centre opened its doors to the public to the first time.
Now its owners have announced a £45m investment programme to improve it - including solar panels, new walkways and lighting - which will help to ensure its popularity with visitors remains.
We have had a look in the archive and found some photos of the construction – what do you remember?