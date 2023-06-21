Landsec said the £45m investment, which includes new flooring, lighting and decor upgrades, would ‘improve the guest experience’ and have a ‘more positive impact’ on the surrounding area.

The leader of Portsmouth City Council, councillor Steve Pitt, said it was ‘a sign of confidence’ in Portsmouth, despite ongoing economic difficulties across the country.

‘Gunwharf is a flagship development, not only for Portsmouth residents but also attracting people from outside the city,’ he said. ‘It’s really great news that Landsec are willing to make this level of investment.

A CGI showing the proposed new look of Gunwharf Quays following a planned £45m investment. Credit: Landsec

‘The council is getting enquiries all the time from companies looking to invest in the city and that proves the message we’ve set out that Portsmouth is a great place to be.’

The first phase of the project drawn-up by Landsec is focused on The Avenues and, should planning permission be granted, work is expected to start early next year and take about a year to complete.

Planning permission for the rooftop solar panels was granted by the council on Monday (June 19) with their installation taking place at the same time as the rest of the work. The decision has been welcomed by the council’s cabinet member for climate change, councillor Kimberly Barrett.

‘It’s really great news to see some of the city’s biggest organisations committing to measures that help tackle climate change and reach our targets,’ she said. ‘Portsmouth City Council has been working closely to encourage work in the private sector and this is now paying dividends.’

Decisions on the remaining planning applications will be made by council planners in the coming months.

Yvonne Clay, Gunwharf Quays’ centre director said she hoped the work would create ‘memorable experiences’ for its visitors and encourage them to return.