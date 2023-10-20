19 rare photos of Old Portsmouth dating back to the 1800s
Take a step back in time to a very Old Portsmouth. Perhaps you live or work in one of the buildings featured and know something of the history of the area?
By Steve Deeks
Published 11th Dec 2020, 18:08 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 09:42 BST
The images in the gallery date back as far as the 1800s.
You will see the flooding over the years, the chain ferry and a very old King James Gate - c1850.
MORE RETRO PHOTOS: More memories of Hilsea | Lost Commercial Road shops | Portsmouth in 1993
The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so on our Photosales section, or you can call 0330 403 0033 or email [email protected].
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news online - as well as fewer adverts, access to our digital edition and mobile app.
1 / 5