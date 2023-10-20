News you can trust since 1877
19 rare photos of Old Portsmouth dating back to the 1800s

Take a step back in time to a very Old Portsmouth. Perhaps you live or work in one of the buildings featured and know something of the history of the area?
By Steve Deeks
Published 11th Dec 2020, 18:08 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 09:42 BST

The images in the gallery date back as far as the 1800s.

You will see the flooding over the years, the chain ferry and a very old King James Gate - c1850.

Flooding in Broad Street 1905

1. Broad Street from the past

Flooding in Broad Street 1905 Photo: The News archive

Vosper's Broad Street yard in 1951. Picture: Courtesy of Mark Barrett

2. Broad Street from the past

Vosper's Broad Street yard in 1951. Picture: Courtesy of Mark Barrett Photo: The News archive

Landing stage for the chain ferry at the end of Broad Street, Old Portsmouth. Undated

3. Broad Street from the past

Landing stage for the chain ferry at the end of Broad Street, Old Portsmouth. Undated Photo: The News archive

King James Gate - c1850, Broad Street

4. Broad Street from the past

King James Gate - c1850, Broad Street Photo: The News archive

