19 rare photos of the great HMS Hood - the Royal Navy's final battlecruiser

By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Aug 2020, 16:42 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 11:24 BST
First launched more than 100 years ago, HMS Hood was one of the greatest and biggest warships ever built by the Royal Navy.

She was affectionately known as ‘The Might Hood’ and was the final battlecruiser built by the navy.

Battlecruisers were similar to battleships in terms of armament and cost, but had slightly thinner armour and a lighter main gun battery.

During World War Two HMS Hood was stationed in the North Atlantic but in May 1941 she was sunk by the German battleship Bismarck.

Only three people onboard survived and were collected about two hours after the ship was destroyed.

The ship was struck by shells near its ammunition magazines which exploded, and caused Hood to sink. The wreckage was discovered in 2001.

Until the commissioning of HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales, HMS Hood was the biggest ship ever built by the navy.

We have had a look back through the archives to find some historic and rare photos of the Mighty Hood.

Aerial photograph of HMS Hood entering Vancouver Harbour, most likely during her Empire Cruise of 1923-1924.

Memories of HMS Hood

HMS Hood's 15'' guns.

Memories of HMS Hood

How the other half lived, the wardroom of HMS Hood in 1910.

Memories of HMS Hood

HMS Hood crew.

Memories of HMS Hood

