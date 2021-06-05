19 rare photos showing the heroes of D-Day
This year marks the 77th anniversary of the Battle of Normandy and the D-Day landings, which saw more than 60,000 British troops land on the beaches of Normandy to fight Nazi Germany.
Around 83,000 British and Canadian troops, and 73,000 US troops, crossed the channel on D-Day, with the crossing taking about 17 hours.
The operation was seen as one of the greatest ever achievements in British military and naval history.
In the second of our series of archive photos from D-Day – you can see our first gallery here – you can get a rare glimpse of what the operation was like for those involved.
