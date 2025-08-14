19 standout picture memories from Fareham 1995

The people of Fareham have always had a strong sense of community and this is shown through these stunning archive photos, many of which were taken by The News’ photographers.

We’d love to hear your memories of living in the town – what are your best memories from the 90s?

The majority of images in the gallery are available to buy should you wish to purchase one. Email [email protected] or go to our photosales page.

1 . Memories of Fareham 1995 Roadworks continue between Hilsea and Fareham junction on the M27 in July 1995. The News PP4079

2 . Memories of Fareham 1995 Rhondsa Sealey and Paul Kneller prepare to drive away from their wedding at Fareham registry office in their beloved Zypher, 1995. The News PP5396

3 . Memories of Fareham 1995 Children in the soft-shapes play area on the Replay double decker bus at its firt stop at Broadlaw Walk shopping centre at Bishopsfield Road, Fareham with worker Jane Miller in July 1995. The News PP1064

4 . Memories of Fareham 1995 Councillor Malcolm Harper aged 62 and leisure officer Charlie Read aged 43, promote the Fareham Festival season in 1995. The News PP4690