19 unique old pictures of Portsmouth life back in 1960

By Steve Deeks
Published 16th Feb 2021, 16:44 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 16:59 BST
These great Portsmouth pictures give an insight into life 60 years ago.

Included in this selection are images of HMS Vanguard leaving Portsmouth for the last time, the old 2,400-capacity Victoria Hall cinema in Southsea that closed in 1960 and was demolished to make way for an office block, The Wheelbarrow pub in Kent Road, Southsea that closed in January 2010, and Clarence Pier with the Portsmouth Power Station chimneys visible in the background.

The two chimneys were demolished in 1981 and the main buildings in 1982 - and the power station area is now unrecognisable.

There’s also an image of Fratton Station with a covered and enclosed footbridge over the tracks as it used to be.

Clarence Esplanade about 1960. Picture: Paul Costen

Clarence Esplanade about 1960. Picture: Paul Costen

Provincial buses lined up at Gosport Ferry Gardens as HMS Vanguard leaves Portsmouth Habour for the last time in August 1960

Provincial buses lined up at Gosport Ferry Gardens as HMS Vanguard leaves Portsmouth Habour for the last time in August 1960

The Clarence Pier area with the old power station in the background, about 1960. Picture: Paul Costen

The Clarence Pier area with the old power station in the background, about 1960. Picture: Paul Costen

A Miss Southsea beauty contest on South Parade Pier in the 1960's. Contestants walking through.

A Miss Southsea beauty contest on South Parade Pier in the 1960's. Contestants walking through.

