19 unique old pictures of Portsmouth life back in 1960

Included in this selection are images of HMS Vanguard leaving Portsmouth for the last time, the old 2,400-capacity Victoria Hall cinema in Southsea that closed in 1960 and was demolished to make way for an office block, The Wheelbarrow pub in Kent Road, Southsea that closed in January 2010, and Clarence Pier with the Portsmouth Power Station chimneys visible in the background.
The two chimneys were demolished in 1981 and the main buildings in 1982 - and the power station area is now unrecognisable.
There’s also an image of Fratton Station with a covered and enclosed footbridge over the tracks as it used to be.