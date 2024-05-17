19 wonderful photos of Bedhampton over the years

3 . Memories of Bedhampton

May Queen 1931Sent in by Mrs Joyce Clancy nee Brooks of Havant we see the May Queen at Bedhampton School, Bedhampton near Havant. Joyce is third from the right front row, Taken sometime in the early thirties the May Queen in the centre with long hair is Doris Gregory and her maid is Elsie Allan. The school is now the Bedhampton Arts Centre. Photo: The News archive