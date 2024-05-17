19 wonderful photos of Bedhampton over the years

Included in this selection you will see The Coronation of Elizabeth II being celebrated in June 1953, Mason Farm at Old Bedhampton, The May Queen in 1931, Bedhampton Council School on Kingscroft Lane, the Belmont Tavern on Bedhampton Hill, children from Stockheath Juniors in 1953 and Barncroft Juniors from 1962.
1. Memories of Bedhampton
A scene at Mason Farm, Old Bedhampton and the laborious work farming entailed in those times can be seen. Some of those pictured are Brian Long, top left with pitchfork who sent in the photo and Tom Knight and Richard Mason. Picture: Courtesy of Brian Long Photo: The News archive
2. Memories of Bedhampton
Bedhampton Hill with the Belmont Tavern on the right. Coldmans Stores and Post office on the left. Picture: Courtesy of Mick Cooper collection. Photo: The News archive
3. Memories of Bedhampton
May Queen 1931Sent in by Mrs Joyce Clancy nee Brooks of Havant we see the May Queen at Bedhampton School, Bedhampton near Havant. Joyce is third from the right front row, Taken sometime in the early thirties the May Queen in the centre with long hair is Doris Gregory and her maid is Elsie Allan. The school is now the Bedhampton Arts Centre. Photo: The News archive
4. Memories of Bedhampton
Looking towards Hulbert Road from the foot of Portsdown Hill Road, Bedhampton, 1932. The News PP4222 Photo: The News archive
