19 wonderful throwback photos of Portsdown Hill over the years

By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Jun 2020, 11:26 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 14:48 BST
Take a trip down memory lane and see how much Portsdown Hill has changed.

There are so many interesting images from the past in this selection.

The images feature dates as far back as the turn of last century.

Look through the gallery below.

The George pub at the top of Portsdown Hill.

1. Memories of Portsdown Hill

The George pub at the top of Portsdown Hill. Photo: The News archive

A children's party in the theatre at ASWE on Portsdown Hill.

2. Memories of Portsdown Hill

A children's party in the theatre at ASWE on Portsdown Hill. Photo: The News archive

Hovering over Portsdown Hill 1919, with very few high structures on Portsea Island. The News archive

3. Memories of Portsdown Hill

Hovering over Portsdown Hill 1919, with very few high structures on Portsea Island. The News archive Photo: The News archive

The Crows Nest Garage on Portsdown Hill.

4. Memories of Portsdown Hill

The Crows Nest Garage on Portsdown Hill. Photo: The News archive

