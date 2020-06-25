19 wonderful throwback photos of Portsdown Hill over the years

There are so many interesting images from the past in this selection.
The images feature dates as far back as the turn of last century.
Look through the gallery below.
1. Memories of Portsdown Hill
The George pub at the top of Portsdown Hill. Photo: The News archive
2. Memories of Portsdown Hill
A children's party in the theatre at ASWE on Portsdown Hill. Photo: The News archive
3. Memories of Portsdown Hill
Hovering over Portsdown Hill 1919, with very few high structures on Portsea Island. The News archive Photo: The News archive
4. Memories of Portsdown Hill
The Crows Nest Garage on Portsdown Hill. Photo: The News archive