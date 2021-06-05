20 photos capture the scale of D-Day operation which was planned just outside Portsmouth in Southwick
As we mark the 77th anniversary of D-Day on Sunday, here are some images from The News archive.
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 5:16 pm
There are soldiers and a landing craft in Portsmouth Harbour, as well as tanks and embarkations from South Parade Pier, as the big push into Nazi-occupied France began to take shape.
