20 pictures of old pubs across Portsmouth

Many of Portsmouth’s pubs are an institution – with a number of our city’s historic watering holes either lost, renamed or still standing today.
By Kelly Brown
Published 16th Oct 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 15:37 BST

Here we look back at 20 images of pubs and the people of yesteryear who could be found in them including The Alma Tavern, The Castle Tavern, The Navy Tavern, The Cumberland Tavern, The Nelson Tavern, The Nine Elms Tavern and The Still Tavern which is now known as the Still & West.

The Cumberland Tavern, Eastney Road, September 1977. The News PP325

1. Historic pubs in Portsmouth

The Cumberland Tavern, Eastney Road, September 1977. The News PP325 Photo: -

From Barry Cox's book the Trolleybuses of Portsmouth we see the Morning Star pub on the left and on the right, on the corner of Regent Street, which was just set back a little from Greetham Street, can be seen the Blackfriars Tavern. All of this scene has now been erased.

2. Historic pubs in Portsmouth

From Barry Cox's book the Trolleybuses of Portsmouth we see the Morning Star pub on the left and on the right, on the corner of Regent Street, which was just set back a little from Greetham Street, can be seen the Blackfriars Tavern. All of this scene has now been erased. Photo: The News archive

Landlord Albert Grace of The Alma Tavern, Blackfriars Road, Southsea, in the doorway of his pub

3. Historic pubs in Portsmouth

Landlord Albert Grace of The Alma Tavern, Blackfriars Road, Southsea, in the doorway of his pub Photo: The News archive

The triumphant Castle Tavern darts team from 1934-35

4. Historic pubs in Portsmouth

The triumphant Castle Tavern darts team from 1934-35 Photo: The News archive

