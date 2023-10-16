Many of Portsmouth’s pubs are an institution – with a number of our city’s historic watering holes either lost, renamed or still standing today.
Here we look back at 20 images of pubs and the people of yesteryear who could be found in them including The Alma Tavern, The Castle Tavern, The Navy Tavern, The Cumberland Tavern, The Nelson Tavern, The Nine Elms Tavern and The Still Tavern which is now known as the Still & West.
1. Historic pubs in Portsmouth
The Cumberland Tavern, Eastney Road, September 1977. The News PP325 Photo: -
2. Historic pubs in Portsmouth
From Barry Cox's book the Trolleybuses of Portsmouth we see the Morning Star pub on the left and on the right, on the corner of Regent Street, which was just set back a little from Greetham Street, can be seen the Blackfriars Tavern. All of this scene has now been erased. Photo: The News archive
3. Historic pubs in Portsmouth
Landlord Albert Grace of The Alma Tavern, Blackfriars Road, Southsea, in the doorway of his pub Photo: The News archive
4. Historic pubs in Portsmouth
The triumphant Castle Tavern darts team from 1934-35 Photo: The News archive