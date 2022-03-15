21 images of Royal Navy ship HMS Dauntless from the past

2. HMS Dauntless from the past

The Royal Navy's newest warship, HMS Dauntless, enters her home port of Portsmouth for the first time. Wednesday December 2, 2009. The Type 45 destroyer was launched in January 2007 from its Govan shipyard in Glasgow and since then has been carrying out sea trials in Scottish waters. She will be handed over from the builders BAE Systems in a ceremony at the naval dockyard tomorrow. See PA story DEFENCE Dauntless. Photo credit should read: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Photo: Chris Ison