21 images of Royal Navy ship HMS Dauntless from the past

In this selection you will see HMS Dauntless arriving in Portsmouth for the first time on the 2nd December 2009, her Commissioning Ceremony at Victoria Jetty on the 3rd June 2010, at Navy Days on the 1st August 2010, performing a doughnut in the North Sea, leaving Cape Town in 2012 and being deployed to the Gulf on the 2nd January 2015.
‘The News Portsmouth’ images in the gallery are available to purchase should you wish to do so at: Portsmouth.co.uk scroll right to the bottom of the homepage and chose ‘Buy Photo’, or call Photosales on: 0330 403 0033 or Email: [email protected]
1. HMS Dauntless from the past
Sailors wave from the Royal Navy Type 45 Destroyer HMS Dauntless as she sets sail from Portsmouth for the Falklands Islands on her maiden deployment. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday April 4, 2012. Scores of well-wishers lined the harbour walls as HMS Dauntless, the second of the navy's hi-tech Type 45 air defence destroyers, left its home port of Portsmouth Naval Base for its maiden mission. See PA story DEFENCE Falklands. Photo credit should read: Chris Ison/PA Wire
Photo: Chris Ison
2. HMS Dauntless from the past
The Royal Navy's newest warship, HMS Dauntless, enters her home port of Portsmouth for the first time. Wednesday December 2, 2009. The Type 45 destroyer was launched in January 2007 from its Govan shipyard in Glasgow and since then has been carrying out sea trials in Scottish waters. She will be handed over from the builders BAE Systems in a ceremony at the naval dockyard tomorrow. See PA story DEFENCE Dauntless. Photo credit should read: Chris Ison/PA Wire
Photo: Chris Ison
3. HMS Dauntless from the past
15th May 2015. Sam Luckett proposes to Danielle Cotton. Home coming of HMS Dauntless at Portsmouth Dockyard, Portsmouth. Picture: Allan Hutchings (150741-027)
Photo: The News archive
4. HMS Dauntless from the past
Navy Days 2010. So many people wanted to go on board the ships that were alongside including HMS Dauntless, HMS Westminster and HMS Cumberland
1st August 2010. Picture: Malcolm Wells (102438-1117)
Photo: The News archive