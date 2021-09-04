Revellers dancing the night away at Buddies 25+ nightclub at The Pyramids Centre, Southsea.
21 photos from legendary nights out in 1999 in Gosport and Portsmouth

IT might be hard to believe but it is now more than 20 years since the new millennium began.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 5:11 pm

Here’s a selection of shots from our archives of nightclub photos from 1999.

See if you can spot yourself in our gallery from clubs in Portsmouth and Gosport.

1. A night out in 1999

Clubbers at Club Uropa in Portsmouth in 1999

Photo: John Palmer

2. 523130.JPG

Revellers party the night away at Uropa in 1999

Photo: Allan Hutchings

3. A night out in 1999

Revellers dancing the night away at Buddies 25+ nightclub at The Pyramids Centre, Southsea.

Photo: Michael Scaddan

4. A night out in 1999

Revellers at Club Uropa in Portsmouth

Photo: John Palmer

