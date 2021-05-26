21 ways that coal played a role in Portsmouth life
Wonderfully interesting scenes of times gone by.
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 4:32 pm
There are some great old images in this selection including collier Pompey Powerarriving at her unloading dock opposite the power station and ‘Pompey Light’ in dock, where the Isle of Wight car ferry now leaves from.
You will see what happened inside the bunker at Fraser & White Ltd the coal merchants and the horse drawn coal wagons lining up and being loaded outside in East Street.
Also featuring is a fantastic aerial of the Old Portsmouth Power Station around 1948 and a few images of the sailors that used to coal the ships at the quayside.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.
Page 1 of 5