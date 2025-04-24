22 amazing photos taking you back to Fareham in 1980s

By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Jun 2020, 16:50 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 13:41 BST
It was a time when the Ford Cortina was popular, Return of the Jedi was at the cinema, people loved Gremlins and we all had a Sony Walkman.

So why not take a trip down memory lane and relive life in Fareham in the 1980s – see how much has changed and what has stayed the same in our gallery.

If you are feeling nostalgic why not have a look through photos of Fareham in 1993 or these images of Hayling Island in the 80s and 90s.

Work on the Quay Street roundabout flyover at Fareham, looking north in August 1985. The News PP989

Work on the Quay Street roundabout flyover at Fareham, looking north in August 1985. The News PP989 Photo: The News archive

Gosport and Fareham marathon in April 1987. The News PP883

Gosport and Fareham marathon in April 1987. The News PP883 Photo: The News archive

Embassy Cinema in Fareham on West Street 1983. The News 2455-1

Embassy Cinema in Fareham on West Street 1983. The News 2455-1 Photo: The News archive

Petersfield V Fareham - Rugby taken on Sept 26th 1989. The News 2502-1

Petersfield V Fareham - Rugby taken on Sept 26th 1989. The News 2502-1 Photo: The News archive

