22 amazing photos taking you back to Fareham in 1980s

So why not take a trip down memory lane and relive life in Fareham in the 1980s – see how much has changed and what has stayed the same in our gallery.
If you are feeling nostalgic why not have a look through photos of Fareham in 1993 or these images of Hayling Island in the 80s and 90s.
See if you feature in any of these images from the ‘80s. If you spot yourself and would like a copy of the image call Photosales on: 0330 403 0033 or Email: [email protected]
To see more Retro galleries go to: Portsmouth.co.uk and head to the Retro section.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.