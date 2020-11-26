22 amazing picture memories of Portsmouth in 1983 that will take you back

It was an interesting year in Portsmouth in 1983. Perhaps you remember some of the memorable things that happened?

Navy Days and Southsea beach were packed with crowds. It snowed in February, and aircraft carrier HMS Hermes was in port to ‘pay off’.

Popular entertainer Roy Castle was playing his trumpet outside Allders at the store’s first birthday. Portsmouth Power Station was brought down with explosives at Gunwharf in July.

Portsmouth Navy Days is packed full of excited people in 1983. The News PP4990

1. Memories of Portsmouth in 1983

Shops lining London Road, North End in 1983. The News PP4885

2. Memories of Portsmouth in 1983

The scene in the Guildhall Square where hundreds of Portsmouth school children enjoyed the annual carol service, 1983. The News PP5094

3. Memories of Portsmouth in 1983

Queues outside the Mr Clive shop in the Tricorn, 1983.

4. Memories of Portsmouth in 1983

