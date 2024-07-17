22 fantastic images capture Buckland life over the years

It was a time when milkmen had police protection on their rounds in the area in 1913, street parties were taking place for the Festival of Britain in 1951 and elephants were on the streets in 1930.
We saw the redevelopment of the Sultan Road area of Buckland in 1972 and Princess Diana visited in 1992 after being awarded Honorary Freedom of the City.
1. Memories of Buckland
Development area around Sultan Road, Buckland in June 1972. The News PP4478 Photo: The News archive
2. Memories of Buckland
Residents gather in Buckland, Portsmouth, around 1947 with 'Bunky Doo-dalee-do' starring on accordion, real name Alfred Nicholson. The image was taken in 1945 in Sultan Road. Picture: Courtesy of Brian Duke Photo: The News archive
3. Memories of Buckland
Co-op dairymen at work in Cowper Road, Buckland, PortsmouthThe society first opened its dairy branch in 1913, when there was bitter opposition from private traders leading to fears that the new dairy would be sabotaged. So when the first Co-op milkmen went out on their rounds they were given police protection.This picture shows two dairymen at work in Cowper Road, Buckland, in the day Photo: The News archive
4. Memories of Buckland
Festival of Britain street tea outside 14, Moorland Road Buckland Portsmouth. Kay Britno 9yrs on left & friend from Madame Selwood's dance troop outside her grandparents house entertaining the neighbours at a Festival of Britain street party in 1951 Photo: The News archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.