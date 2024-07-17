22 fantastic images capture Buckland life over the years

3 . Memories of Buckland

Co-op dairymen at work in Cowper Road, Buckland, PortsmouthThe society first opened its dairy branch in 1913, when there was bitter opposition from private traders leading to fears that the new dairy would be sabotaged. So when the first Co-op milkmen went out on their rounds they were given police protection.This picture shows two dairymen at work in Cowper Road, Buckland, in the day Photo: The News archive