22 great picture memories of Portsmouth in 1983 that will take you back

Navy Days and Southsea beach were packed with crowds. It snowed in February, and aircraft carrier HMS Hermes was in port to ‘pay off’.

Popular entertainer Roy Castle was playing his trumpet outside Allders at the store’s first birthday. Portsmouth Power Station was brought down with explosives at Gunwharf in July.

Shops lining London Road, North End in 1983.

The scene in the Guildhall Square where hundreds of Portsmouth school children enjoyed the annual carol service, 1983.

Queues outside the Mr Clive shop in the Tricorn, 1983.

The row of ambulances ready for emergencies at Queen Alexandra Hospital in 1983.