22 incredible and rare photos showing how the D-Day operation unfolded on this day 80 years ago

As part of our series of historic D-Day photos, we take a look back at how the operation unfolded and the people involved.

You can see our first two galleries by clicking on the links here: D-Day photos Part 1 | D-Day photos Part 2

The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so on our Photosales section, or you can call 0330 403 0033 or email [email protected].

Join our new Portsmouth Retro Facebook group to find more fascinating photos and memories from Portsmouth’s past.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news online - as well as less adverts, access to our digital edition and mobile app.

1 . D Day memories Royal engineers embark from Beach pier, June 1944. Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

2 . D Day memories US troops at roadside halt Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

3 . D Day memories German POW, Cosham Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

4 . D Day memories Man recuperating in hospital Photo: The News archive Photo Sales