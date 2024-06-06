22 incredible and rare photos showing how the D-Day operation unfolded on this day 80 years ago

By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Nov 2020, 12:30 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2024, 13:18 BST
Taking place 80 years ago to the day on June 6, the D-Day landings turned the tide of the war and involved more than 100,000 Allied troops – many of whom set sail from Portsmouth.

As part of our series of historic D-Day photos, we take a look back at how the operation unfolded and the people involved.

You can see our first two galleries by clicking on the links here: D-Day photos Part 1 | D-Day photos Part 2

Royal engineers embark from Beach pier, June 1944.

1. D Day memories

Royal engineers embark from Beach pier, June 1944. Photo: The News archive

US troops at roadside halt

2. D Day memories

US troops at roadside halt Photo: The News archive

German POW, Cosham

3. D Day memories

German POW, Cosham Photo: The News archive

Man recuperating in hospital

4. D Day memories

Man recuperating in hospital Photo: The News archive

