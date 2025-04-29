22 memorable pictures of Eastney through the years

By Steve Deeks
Published 1st Jul 2020, 18:11 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 11:05 BST
Have a look back to the olden days when life was led at a slower pace.

Do you recognise any of these places or people in the images from times gone by in Eastney?

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: Portsdown Hill | Portsmouth in 1993 | Portsmouth Pride

Eastney boats along Ferry Road, 1971. The News PP5745

1. Memories of Eastney Portsmouth

Eastney boats along Ferry Road, 1971. The News PP5745 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
These three cars came to grief in 1957 along Eastney Esplanade.

2. Memories of Eastney Portsmouth

These three cars came to grief in 1957 along Eastney Esplanade. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The Silver Bugles playing in Eastney RM Barracks in 1942. The News PP5710

3. Memories of Eastney Portsmouth

The Silver Bugles playing in Eastney RM Barracks in 1942. The News PP5710 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Leading attendant Rick Sanders showing one of the restoration work displays at Eastney pumping station, 1995. The News PP5704

4. Memories of Eastney Portsmouth

Leading attendant Rick Sanders showing one of the restoration work displays at Eastney pumping station, 1995. The News PP5704 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:EastneyPortsdown HillPortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice