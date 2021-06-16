22 memories of Royal Navy ship HMS Defender

included are HMS Defender carrying out a £3.3m drugs bust in the Middle East in December 2019, in December 2014 after more than six months away deployed on high intensity operations in the Northern Gulf and leaving on her second major deployment in October 2015.
1. HMS Defender memories
21st March 2013. HMS Defender Commissioning Ceremony at the Portsmouth Naval Base. Ships company on parade
Picture: Paul Jacobs (13802-2)
Photo: The News archive
2. HMS Defender memories
25th July 2012. Crowds welcome the Navy's newest destroyer HMS Defender as she arrives in her home port of Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (122488-9787)
Photo: The News archive
3. HMS Defender memories
21st March 2013. HMS Defender Commissioning Ceremony at the Portsmouth Naval Base. Ships company on parade. Picture: Paul Jacobs (13802-14)
Photo: The News archive
4. HMS Defender memories
12th December 2014. HMS Defender returned home into Portsmouth on Friday after more than six months away deployed on high intensity operations in the Northern Gulf. Pictured is: Family and friends wave to their loved ones on board HMS Defender, as they arrive home into Portsmouth.
Picture: Sarah Standing (143541-8670)
Photo: The News archive