22 photos show history of Portsmouth's maligned Eastern Road

By Steve Deeks
Published 1st Jul 2020, 18:20 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 15:29 BST
Many interesting events have happened on the Eastern Road over the years.

Construction of the main road took place in the 1920s and in 1930 work was started on Portsmouth Airport – the site was eventually redeveloped as Anchorage Park.

On August 15, 1967, there were two crashes involving aircraft returning from Jersey; both planes were unable to stop on the wet grass runway.

The first crashed into the airport fence near the road, with no major injuries. The second, also unable to stop, ended up on the Eastern Road.

The Tour de France came through Portsmouth for Stage 5 of the race and made its way up the Eastern Road in 1994.

Part of it was also used as a car racing track in the early years. It took around 20 years to build and opened on May 6, 1942.

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: Portsmouth in 1993 | Portsmouth Pride | Portsdown Hill

An area of construction on Eastern Road in 1938. The News PP4203

1. The Eastern Road Portsmouth

An area of construction on Eastern Road in 1938. The News PP4203 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Eastern Road speed trials in the summer of 1936. The News PP5268

2. The Eastern Road Portsmouth

Eastern Road speed trials in the summer of 1936. The News PP5268 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Construction works from local businesses on Eastern Road in 1938. The News PP4200

3. The Eastern Road Portsmouth

Construction works from local businesses on Eastern Road in 1938. The News PP4200 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The crane carries giant buckets of cement for the builders to use for foundations on Eastern Road in 1938. The News PP5280

4. The Eastern Road Portsmouth

The crane carries giant buckets of cement for the builders to use for foundations on Eastern Road in 1938. The News PP5280 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Tour de FranceJerseyPortsdown Hill
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice