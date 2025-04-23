22 photos show history of Portsmouth's maligned Eastern Road

Construction of the main road took place in the 1920s and in 1930 work was started on Portsmouth Airport – the site was eventually redeveloped as Anchorage Park.
On August 15, 1967, there were two crashes involving aircraft returning from Jersey; both planes were unable to stop on the wet grass runway.
The first crashed into the airport fence near the road, with no major injuries. The second, also unable to stop, ended up on the Eastern Road.
The Tour de France came through Portsmouth for Stage 5 of the race and made its way up the Eastern Road in 1994.
Part of it was also used as a car racing track in the early years. It took around 20 years to build and opened on May 6, 1942.
