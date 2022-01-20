22 photos that show how Portsmouth celebrated the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012

It was a huge occasion for Portsmouth and the surrounding areas, that began with Royal Navy ship HMS Diamond making a special entrance to the City.

Soon we will all be doing it again to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to mark the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty the Queen's ascension to the throne on the 6th February 1952.

But to get you excited for the Jubilee, we’ve dived into the archives to find all our best photos from the previous one.

See them in our gallery below! Make sure to click through all the pages.

The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so at: Portsmouth.co.uk scroll right to the bottom of the homepage and chose ‘Buy Photo’, or call Photosales on: 0330 403 0033 or Email: [email protected]

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

1. The Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations HMS Diamond enters Portsmouth Harbour and Portsmouth Naval Base to launch Her Majesty The Queen Diamond Jubilee Weekend of Celebrations As HMS Diamond approached she fired her guns to salute the Naval War Memorial on Southsea seafront and Fort Blockhouse at Gosport fired a 21 gun salute as four helicopters and a Typhoon jet flew above Picture: Malcolm Wells (121823-6239) Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

2. The Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations Crowds in front of Buckingham Palace in London wave flags as Queen Elizabeth II makes an appearance on the balcony for her Diamond Jubilee celebrations. Photo: Tim Ireland Photo Sales

3. The Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace as Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Prince William look on during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in central London. Photo: Stefan Wermuth Photo Sales

4. The Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations Residents of Charlesbury Avenue in Gosport enjoy their street party which they held for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (121941-23) Photo: The News archive Photo Sales