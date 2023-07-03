1 . 1950s

The Portsmouth Trolleybus service was first introduced in August 1934 and covered most of the island and up to Cosham. The trolleybuses themselves were like normal double decker buses but were powered by overhead power cables like trams. The trolleybus service continued until 1963 and then the wires were torn down. Pictured: Trolley bus turning out of Bradford Road into Victoria Road North Photo: -