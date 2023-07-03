The buses used by passengers in Portsmouth and its surrounding area have undergone a huge change over the years.
From trams and trolleybuses, all of the way up to the new low emission buses launched this year, buses certainly have undergone a transformation.
Take a stroll down memory lane:
1. 1950s
The Portsmouth Trolleybus service was first introduced in August 1934 and covered most of the island and up to Cosham. The trolleybuses themselves were like normal double decker buses but were powered by overhead power cables like trams. The trolleybus service continued until 1963 and then the wires were torn down. Pictured: Trolley bus turning out of Bradford Road into Victoria Road North Photo: -
2. 1985
Bus in Albert Road in 1985 Photo: -
3. 1986
Bus passing Canoe Lake in 1986 Photo: -
4. 1939
Portsmouth children being evacuated in 1939 - pictured board buses at George Street, Portsmouth. Photo: -