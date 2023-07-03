News you can trust since 1877
22 pictures of Portsmouth buses through the years - including in Gosport and Havant

The buses used by passengers in Portsmouth and its surrounding area have undergone a huge change over the years.
By Kelly Brown
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 17:12 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 17:20 BST

From trams and trolleybuses, all of the way up to the new low emission buses launched this year, buses certainly have undergone a transformation.

Take a stroll down memory lane:

The Portsmouth Trolleybus service was first introduced in August 1934 and covered most of the island and up to Cosham. The trolleybuses themselves were like normal double decker buses but were powered by overhead power cables like trams. The trolleybus service continued until 1963 and then the wires were torn down. Pictured: Trolley bus turning out of Bradford Road into Victoria Road North

1. 1950s

The Portsmouth Trolleybus service was first introduced in August 1934 and covered most of the island and up to Cosham. The trolleybuses themselves were like normal double decker buses but were powered by overhead power cables like trams. The trolleybus service continued until 1963 and then the wires were torn down. Pictured: Trolley bus turning out of Bradford Road into Victoria Road North Photo: -

Bus in Albert Road in 1985

2. 1985

Bus in Albert Road in 1985 Photo: -

Bus passing Canoe Lake in 1986

3. 1986

Bus passing Canoe Lake in 1986 Photo: -

Portsmouth children being evacuated in 1939 - pictured board buses at George Street, Portsmouth.

4. 1939

Portsmouth children being evacuated in 1939 - pictured board buses at George Street, Portsmouth. Photo: -

