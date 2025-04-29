22 pictures showing wonderful times in Portsmouth 1993

There was also a lot going on in Portsmouth in 1993 – and you can see some of those memories below.

55-Ton Chieftan tank along Island View Terrace, Portsmouth, 1993.

Cyclists from the Portsmouth to Paris club dock at Portsmouth Ferry Port, after a charity return trip to Paris, 1993.

The carnival procession makes its way along Southsea front, 1993.