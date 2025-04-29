22 pictures showing wonderful times in Portsmouth 1993

There was also a lot going on in Portsmouth in 1993 – and you can see some of those memories below.
1. Portsmouth in 1993
55-Ton Chieftan tank along Island View Terrace, Portsmouth, 1993. The News PP5261 Photo: The News archive
2. Portsmouth in 1993
Cyclists from the Portsmouth to Paris club dock at Portsmouth Ferry Port, after a charity return trip to Paris, 1993. The News PP5637 Photo: The News archive
3. Portsmouth in 1993
The carnival procession makes its way along Southsea front, 1993. The News PP5587 Photo: The News archive
4. Portsmouth in 1993
On six motorbikes, the ever impressive Royal Signals White Helmets motorcycle display team in action at the Southsea Show, 1993. The News PP5210 Photo: The News archive
