22 pictures showing wonderful times in Portsmouth 1993

By Steve Deeks
Published 16th Jun 2020, 15:17 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 11:01 BST
It was the year the Ford Mondeo went on sale, Manchester United won the first Premier League trophy and Staples opened its first UK store.

There was also a lot going on in Portsmouth in 1993 – and you can see some of those memories below.

Take a step back in time and enjoy these great images from the past.

55-Ton Chieftan tank along Island View Terrace, Portsmouth, 1993. The News PP5261

1. Portsmouth in 1993

55-Ton Chieftan tank along Island View Terrace, Portsmouth, 1993. The News PP5261 Photo: The News archive

Cyclists from the Portsmouth to Paris club dock at Portsmouth Ferry Port, after a charity return trip to Paris, 1993. The News PP5637

2. Portsmouth in 1993

Cyclists from the Portsmouth to Paris club dock at Portsmouth Ferry Port, after a charity return trip to Paris, 1993. The News PP5637 Photo: The News archive

The carnival procession makes its way along Southsea front, 1993. The News PP5587

3. Portsmouth in 1993

The carnival procession makes its way along Southsea front, 1993. The News PP5587 Photo: The News archive

On six motorbikes, the ever impressive Royal Signals White Helmets motorcycle display team in action at the Southsea Show, 1993. The News PP5210

4. Portsmouth in 1993

On six motorbikes, the ever impressive Royal Signals White Helmets motorcycle display team in action at the Southsea Show, 1993. The News PP5210 Photo: The News archive

